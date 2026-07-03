FIFA defend VAR decision to disallow Croatia's stoppage time equaliser for hair flick as Portugal go through

Portugal secured progression after Croatia's stoppage-time equaliser was ruled out following a VAR review. Goncalo Ramos appeared to have won the match by heading Portugal into a 2-1 lead in the fourth minute of added time, before Josko Gvardiol found the net nine minutes later to spark Croatian celebrations.

The goal was initially awarded because it appeared Matanovic had not touched Ivan Perisic's cross before Mario Pasalic became involved in the move. However, referee Espen Eskas was sent to the pitchside monitor after Connected Ball Technology detected a slight contact from Matanovic, possibly off of his hair.

The touch, which was not visible in television replays, meant Pasalic was offside before providing the assist for Gvardiol. The goal was subsequently disallowed, preserving Portugal's lead and ending Croatia's hopes.