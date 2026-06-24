'Felt like I'd retired!' - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on 'dark week' & makes 'we're back' declaration after Portugal thrash Uzbekistan at 2026 World Cup

Ronaldo made history on Tuesday by becoming the first player to ever score in six different World Cup tournaments. The Al-Nassr superstar led the line for Portugal in their Group K clash against Uzbekistan, finding the back of the net twice in a comprehensive 5-0 victory that puts Roberto Martinez's side in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.

The 41-year-old opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a clinical near-post finish, ending a frustrating drought of 10 games without a goal in major international tournaments. He added a second before the interval, racing onto a through ball to make it 3-0 after Nuno Mendes had also got on the scoresheet. The double takes his career World Cup tally to 10 goals, ensuring he has found the net in every edition of the tournament since his debut in 2006.