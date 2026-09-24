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‘I’ve won the most titles!’ – Fabian Ruiz stakes claim for Ballon d’Or glory after trophy-laden season
Individual ambitions fueled by collective success
Ruiz is not shy about expressing his desire to reach the pinnacle of world football following a remarkably successful period for both club and country. Over the past 12 months, the Spanish midfielder has built an unmatched trophy haul - sweeping Ligue 1, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Paris Saint-Germain, alongside lifting the World Cup with Spain this summer.
‘At the Ballon d’Or, I hope to aim as high as possible… I’ve won almost all the titles at stake,’ Ruiz explained during his interview with Radioestadio Noche. The former Napoli man is leaning heavily on the sheer volume of silverware he has secured recently, suggesting that his impact on winning teams is his greatest asset in the race. He further emphasized this point by stating: ‘It’s me who has won the most titles, but I leave the campaign to others.’ This balanced approach shows his confidence without the need for an aggressive media crusade.
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Challenging the attacking bias in awards
The PSG star expanded on his thoughts when speaking to AS, questioning why a player of his profile cannot dream of winning the Ballon d'Or. Ruiz has been a central figure for the French champions, featuring in all eight matches across all competitions so far this season, where he has contributed a goal and two assists while continuing his pursuit of individual recognition.
Ruiz told AS: ‘The Ballon d’Or? Eh well, why not? The truth is that, collectively, I have been the most successful player. I believe I have won seven in recent years. The Ballon d’Or is a very beautiful title that every player dreams of winning. I am happy that people are talking about me, that my work is being recognized. And then, I will try to finish as high as possible in the standings, and why not dream about it? I believe that a defender or a goalkeeper is just as important as an attacker. In recent years, we have seen Modric and Rodrigo prevail.’
Putting the numbers into perspective
While some may view his comments as bold, Ruiz insists that the statistics regarding his trophy count speak for themselves. In setting his sights on the prestigious award, the midfielder aims to become only the third player in Paris Saint-Germain's history to win the Ballon d'Or - following Lionel Messi in 2021 and Ousmane Dembele last year - as well as just the fourth Spaniard to claim the trophy, joining elite company alongside Alfredo Di Stefano, Luis Suarez, and Rodri.
‘I hope that one day I can also win an individual title… this year, it’s me who has won the most titles,’ he added during his media duties. By focusing on his role as a winner, Ruiz is attempting to shift the narrative away from purely goal-scoring metrics toward total contribution to victory.
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A humble foundation behind the glory
Despite his growing status and public pursuit of the Ballon d’Or, Ruiz remains grounded, offering a heartfelt tribute to his upbringing: ‘Everything I am and everything I have achieved, I owe to my mother, to everything she has done for me.’ As the ceremony approaches on Monday, October 26, 2026, in London, the Spaniard will be hoping that his unique blend of elite technical skill and an unparalleled trophy haul will be enough to convince the voters that he is indeed the best player in the world.
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