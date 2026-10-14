Getty Images Sport
'The standout candidate!' – Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler eyed as next Manchester United manager
Hurzeler emerges as leading candidate for Old Trafford
According to The Sun, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has been identified as the standout Premier League candidate to take over at Manchester United should the club decide to dismiss Michael Carrick. Although United are currently standing by Carrick despite a difficult start featuring four defeats from nine matches, the 45-year-old is considered favourite to become the first top-flight manager sacked this season.
Hurzeler has impressed since moving to English football, securing successive eighth-placed finishes with Brighton and boasting a strong record against United.
The 33-year-old German coach was previously highlighted as long-term managerial material alongside Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner.
- Getty Images Sport
Brighton prepared for approach as compensation looms
Securing Hurzeler would require a significant financial commitment from Manchester United, given the manager signed a contract extension in June running until 2029. Brighton owner Tony Bloom recently stated that the club is fully prepared for any eventuality should another team approach their manager.
Previous Premier League departures from the Amex Stadium, such as Graham Potter's move to Chelsea, have involved multi-million-pound compensation packages.
United previously passed on managerial alternatives like Iraola and Glasner before installing Carrick on a permanent basis following Champions League qualification.
Antonio Conte and alternative options evaluated
Manchester United have also monitored other available tacticians, including former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. Sources indicate Conte would relish a return to English football after leading Napoli to the Serie A title, though no formal meetings have taken place.
Other names previously considered by club figures include British coaches Kieran McKenna and Eddie Howe.
However, the club's overarching ambition to win the Premier League title in 2028—marking their 150th anniversary—complicates potential mid-season managerial changes.
- AFP
Carrick fights to steady ship amid mounting pressure
For now, Carrick remains in the dugout as United prepare for upcoming fixtures, but a demanding schedule leaves little margin for error. With Brighton continuing to punch above their weight under Hurzeler, speculation surrounding Old Trafford's long-term managerial direction is expected to persist.
United's board face crucial decisions as they attempt to balance immediate results with their long-term strategic timeline.
Any potential approach for Hurzeler will depend heavily on whether United's leadership chooses to pull the trigger on their current coaching staff.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting