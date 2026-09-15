Antonio Balasco
Ezequiel Lavezzi opens up on depression battle and how Lionel Messi supported his recovery after psychiatric clinic admission
Post-retirement void triggers depression
The Argentine forward officially retired from professional football in December 2019 following a final spell with Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune. During his peak years in Europe, he enjoyed a trophy-laden period at Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, collecting ten major domestic honours in France. However, the sudden loss of routine after hanging up his boots created a profound emotional void that led to severe mental health struggles.
- Antonio Balasco
Lavezzi details clinic admission
Speaking candidly in an interview with Prime Video, the former attacker opened up on his darkest days undergoing intensive psychiatric treatment and finding renewed purpose through fatherhood. Detailing his difficult recovery process, Lavezzi explained: "When I stopped playing, a void appeared and there was nothing to fill it. I suffered from depression, I was admitted to a clinic, and I am currently taking medication and undergoing treatment; step by step, I am recovering. The birth of my son changed my life - he brings me so much joy and makes me feel alive. He gave me the strength to keep going."
Former team-mates provide support
Beyond drawing vital motivation from his family, the 2008 Olympic gold medallist offered a powerful message of perseverance to those experiencing similar struggles. Emphasising the value of resilience, Lavezzi said: "To anyone who is suffering, I say that with humility and the will to fight, you can get through it."
The former forward also highlighted the widespread solidarity he received from across the sport, placing special emphasis on his close bond with Messi. Discussing that circle of support, Lavezzi added: "The football world stood right by my side - so many people were there for me, like Messi, Aguero, and Paolo Cannavaro. I share a special friendship with Messi; we talk about all sorts of things, he is a fantastic person."
- Antonio Balasco
Recovery journey continues
Lavezzi remains focused on his long-term rehabilitation under medical supervision alongside the close support of his family. His decision to speak out offers a crucial message on the psychological hurdles professional athletes frequently encounter when transitioning into retirement. Backed by his inner circle, the 41-year-old continues to build a healthier chapter away from the pitch.
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