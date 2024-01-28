Explained: Why ‘prime’ Lionel Messi is better for MLS than David Beckham as ‘top talent from Europe’ pushes for transfersChris BurtonGetty/GOALLionel MessiMajor League SoccerTransfersInter Miami CFFC DallasLionel Messi has done more for MLS than David Beckham did, claims FC Dallas’ president, with more “prime” talent looking for transfers from Europe.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd legend Becks move to LA in 2007Helped to bring Messi to the StatesArgentine icon attracting even more talent