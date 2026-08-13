Explained: Why Fulham forfeited Costa del Sol Trophy penalty shootout against Malaga

The confusion began when Malaga's late equaliser came from the spot in the dying minutes of the second half, with Eneko Jauregi converting following a handball offence. According to confirmation from Malaga officials, the English side insisted that a penalty shootout was not part of the initial agreement for the friendly fixture. Furthermore, extending the match threatened to disrupt the visitors' tight travel schedule as they needed to head straight to the airport for their flight back to London.