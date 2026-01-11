Getty/GOAL
Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo is abandoning ‘dream’ £30m retirement villa with infinity pool - but it could form part of lavish wedding to Georgina Rodriguez
Ronaldo villa: What is inside lavish mansion?
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo purchased the plot of land in question back in September 2022. The intention at that stage was to construct a house that could be moved into once record-shattering boots were hung up for the final time.
Work has been completed in the Quinta da Marinha region of Cascais, Portugal, with the villa boasting an underground car park, a gym, indoor and outdoor pools, a massage room, playground for Ronaldo’s five children and a private beach. According to the Daily Mail, it is fitted with gold taps, Italian marble and a “specially designed Louis Vuitton mural”.
Why Ronaldo is ready to abandon £30m project
Despite kitting the house out to his own design and taste, Portuguese media outlet V+ Fama claim that Ronaldo “could host his wedding to Georgina Rodriguez at the property - in what would be another shock twist - before offloading it”.
Ronaldo is said to be “concerned over the lack of privacy afforded to him” on the so-called ‘Portuguese Riviera’. The 40-year-old forward, who is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr, has sought to buy adjoining land that is owned by The Ovitavos five-star hotel and a golf course. Those efforts have been knocked back.
CR7 is now “looking to abandon the four-year project”. He could, however, look to tie the knot with Georgina there. It was reported that they would walk down the aisle at Funchal Cathedral, with their reception taking place at a nearby hotel.
According to V+ Fama, Ronaldo is open to the idea of using his new villa as a “more intimate and private venue”. If that approach is to be taken, then the mansion could serve as a “wedding event, a housewarming, and farewell party all at the same time”.
Ronaldo is not short of options when it comes to retirement homes, with his property empire including a £6m ($8m) penthouse in Lisbon and a house in his native Madeira. He also boasts a mansion in Madrid from his time at Real and a luxury abode in Turin that was acquired during his days in Serie A at Juventus.
How Ronaldo proposed to Georgina
Ronaldo has lifted the lid on how he proposed to Georgina, who he first met when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. He recently told Piers Morgan: “It was like 1am. My daughters were in bed sleeping.
“One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say ‘Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married’. 'I said, ‘Wow, this is the right moment to say yes’. It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn't planned to do it then.
“Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered (the ring). I didn't (get on one knee) because I wasn't prepared but it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech.
“It was simple, I'm not a very romantic guy. Well, I am, but I'm not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home. But I'm romantic in my way. It was beautiful and I knew that it's the woman of my life so I did that and I hope that I did it well.”
Private ceremony: Ronaldo and Georgina to tie the knot
Ronaldo added on their wedding plans: “She is not the person that likes big parties. She doesn't like it. She likes private things. So I will respect these decisions. One thing that I love, she didn't care about the ring. She asked me if I was honest and I said, ‘I want you and I want to marry you’. I didn't cry but I had tears in my eyes.”
Emotions should run high when Ronaldo finally gets married to Georgina, with it possible that they will get some use out of an expensive property project before turning their attention elsewhere when it comes to the putting down of family roots.
