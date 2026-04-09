Ex-Brazil star suggests Neymar 'doesn't want to go to the World Cup' as Ronaldo comparison made

Speaking on the programme "World Champion with Galvão" on the N Sports channel, Luizao did not hold back when discussing the current mindset of Brazil's all time record goalscorer. While a large portion of the footballing world still expects Neymar to be the talisman for the upcoming World Cup, the 2002 winner suggested that the player's own desires might not align with those expectations.

"I think that Neymar doesn't want to go to the World Cup," Luizao began. The former striker, known for his clinical finishing during a career that saw him earn 12 caps for Brazil and become a cult hero at Corinthians, pointed toward a perceived lack of initiative from Neymar regarding his relationship with the national team setup.