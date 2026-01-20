Getty Images Sport
'Everything normal' - Thomas Frank still 'feeling the trust' of Tottenham board despite woeful run
Lunch with the powerbrokers: Frank details show of unity
Frank has come out fighting in the face of intense scrutiny regarding his position as Tottenham manager. Following a dismal home defeat to West Ham on Saturday, speculation has been rife that the Dane’s tenure in London is nearing its conclusion. Spurs have managed just two wins in their last 13 Premier League matches.
However, rather than being summoned to the boardroom for a severance meeting, Frank revealed that he spent Monday afternoon breaking bread with the club's key decision-makers. The manager dined with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, sporting director Johan Lange and Nick Beucher, the son-in-law of owner Vivienne Lewis. Far from a crisis summit, Frank described the gathering as a routine engagement that reinforced his belief that his job is safe for the immediate future.
"I’ve just been feeling the trust," Frank stated during his pre-match press conference. "I’ve said that at every press meeting... that there is backing and support. I had lunch with Nick and Vinai and Johan today, so all good. I know it’s part of the media circus. The only focus I have is to do everything I can for us to win against Dortmund."
He added that the group discussed "life and football" and the future of the club, interpreting their presence as a major vote of confidence. "I just think it’s an extremely good sign because normally people are running away if there’s bad news or bad weather coming. They’re normally not coming in and being friendly for lunch."
Outfield crisis: Only 11 fit players available for Dortmund test
If the boardroom situation seems calm on the surface, the situation in the dressing room is nothing short of catastrophic. As Tottenham prepare to host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Frank is grappling with an injury crisis of historic proportions. The manager revealed that he has only 11 available outfield players for the clash against the Bundesliga giants, and to make matters worse, three of those survivors are not fit enough to complete a full 90 minutes.
The bulletin from the medical room grew even bleaker on Monday with the confirmation that Ben Davies requires surgery. The Welsh defender suffered an ankle fracture during the defeat to West Ham, ruling him out for the foreseeable future. Additionally, midfielder Joao Palhinha failed to emerge for training, leaving the senior squad decimated. The training session at Hotspur Way was populated largely by academy prospects brought in to make up the numbers.
"When it rains, it pours," Frank lamented, acknowledging the severity of the situation. His back is firmly against the wall, forcing him to field a makeshift lineup against one of Europe's most in-form sides.
Manager admits job security remains undefined
While the lunch meeting provided a morale boost, Frank is realistic enough to know that results dictate futures in football. When pressed on whether the executives had given him any concrete assurances about his position should Spurs lose again on Tuesday, Frank was candid. He admitted that no "stay of execution" has been explicitly verbalised, nor has he been told that a win is mandatory to save his skin.
"It’s a nice question," he responded to reporters. "I haven’t heard any situation like that in football where they say: ‘Hey, mate, if you win tomorrow, no problem. If you lose tomorrow, no problem.’"
The challenge awaiting his depleted side is immense. Borussia Dortmund currently sit second in the Bundesliga and are 10th in the Champions League, keeping them in with a chance of bypassing the play-off round by securing a top eight finish. For a Tottenham side bereft of confidence and personnel, the task is daunting. The board’s patience has been extraordinary thus far, seemingly mindful of the mitigating factors Frank has faced, but another heavy defeat in front of a volatile home crowd could test that "friendly" relationship to its breaking point.
'The sun is shining' despite gathering clouds
Despite the gloom surrounding the club, Frank attempted to project an image of unshakeable positivity. When asked how he was coping with the pressure as he walked out for training on Monday afternoon, his response was almost surreal given the circumstances. "I’m fine," he replied. "The sun is shining. We are playing football."
Frank insists that his team is still fighting for him, citing fine margins in recent defeats to West Ham and Bournemouth rather than a lack of effort. He remains convinced that the players are "running and giving their all" despite the results.
"If your back is against the wall, you fight," Frank declared, setting the tone for what could be his final stand. "And that’s what I do."
