"The door isn't closed," the national coach assured on Thursday in Frankfurt am Main during the presentation of the squad for the international matches in Switzerland (27 March, Basel) and against Ghana (30 March, Stuttgart).
Translated by
"Everyone has certain character traits": Julian Nagelsmann explains the controversial decision not to select a star player for the DFB squad
"This isn’t a World Cup squad selection just yet," said Nagelsmann at the DFB Campus. "Some players still have a chance to prove themselves, whilst others we already know will stay at home. We want a good mix of the core group who will play in the World Cup and some fresh new faces." New additions to the squad are Lennart Karl and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig (both Bayern Munich).
However, the majority of the 26-man squad can be sure of their World Cup places. "If everyone is fit, that’s pretty much set in stone. We won’t be experimenting any more," said Nagelsmann, referring to the "very, very, very, very good squad", which he does not, however, regard as "the best squad in the world".
"With a certain core group, we no longer pay attention to their form on the day; we don’t react to every little dip," he added. "Unless it lasts six weeks. The crux of the tournament is this: 14 or 15 players get 95 per cent of the playing time, the others get a few minutes – but that role must be filled with maximum commitment. It’s important for me to emphasise once again that this has nothing to do with a character description that could be interpreted negatively. Every person has certain character traits and is suited to certain positions."
- Getty
Nagelsmann is full of praise for Stiller – but Pavlovic is currently ahead
Before launching into his lengthy explanation, Nagelsmann had been asked, among other things, about the absence of Angelo Stiller. During his monologue, he then went on to address the VfB Stuttgart midfielder directly. “He’s an outstanding footballer with immense potential and consistently good performances, but he’s up against Pavlo, whom I simply see as being a notch above,” said the national team coach, adding: "Especially when it comes to certain tactical aspects. I don’t see Angelo in the starting eleven, and so we simply decided to fill the squad places behind him differently." In other words: Nagelsmann sees Pavlovic as a more suitable role player than Stiller. Perhaps because he is worried that Stiller might poison the atmosphere if he doesn’t play?
Nagelsmann seemed to anticipate that such speculation would arise, which is why he immediately added that this should not be taken as a criticism of Stiller. Nor should people read “all sorts of things” into his words. Nagelsmann emphasised that this was “a decision in favour of another player who is in the squad for that reason”.
The question remains, however, why Nagelsmann did not simply stick to the sporting rationale.
Stiller had already been left out of the squad for the previous training camp in November, prompting criticism of the decision from some experts and those directly involved with Stuttgart. “I don’t know why. Quite clearly, we were very surprised,” said coach Sebastian Hoeneß, for example. After all, Stiller is “the key player” for Stuttgart.
Instead of Pavlovic, the central midfield will be made up of Leon Goretzka, Felix Nmecha, Anton Stach and Pascal Groß. Nagelsmann will hand out his World Cup tickets in the second week of May. He must submit the final 26-man squad to FIFA at the start of June.
DFB squad: The German national team squad
Position Player Club Goal Oliver Baumann TSG Hoffenheim Goal Alexander Nübel VfB Stuttgart Goal Jonas Urbig FC Bayern Munich Defender Waldemar Anton Borussia Dortmund Defender Nathaniel Brown Eintracht Frankfurt Defender Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion Defender Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich Defender Aleksandar Pavlovic FC Bayern Munich Defender David Raum RB Leipzig Defender Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund Defender Anton Stach Leeds United Defender Jonathan Tah FC Bayern Munich Defender Malick Thiaw Newcastle United Defender Josha Vagnoman VfB Stuttgart Attacking Leon Goretzka FC Bayern Munich Attack Serge Gnabry FC Bayern Munich Attack Kai Havertz Arsenal Attack Lennart Karl FC Bayern Munich Attack Jamie Leweling VfB Stuttgart Attack Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund Attack Leroy Sané Galatasaray Istanbul Attacking Kevin Schade FC Brentford Attacking Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart Attacking Florian Wirtz Liverpool FC Attacking Nick Woltemade Newcastle United