Euro 2024 Power Rankings: England, France and Portugal all fall as Germany and Spain storm up the standings

GOAL rates the chances of all 24 teams in Germany after the first round of group-stage matches

Euro 2024 is off to a sensational start, with matchday one producing some fantastic football, great goals, unbelievable upsets and not a single scoreless draw! But who's impressed most so far?

Tournament hosts Germany hit the ground running with a devastating demolition of Scotland, while Spain responded with an outstanding performance of their own, against Croatia, who finished third at the 2022 World Cup.

However, it has to be said that while France, England and Portugal all won their opening games, not one of those heavily-fancied nations played particularly well in doing so. Italy and Netherlands both showed promising signs in coming from behind to win, but Belgium, who had arrived at the tournament undefeated under Domenico Tedesco, slumped to a shock loss to Slovakia.

So, how are things shaping up as we prepare for the second round of games? Below, GOAL ranks all 24 teams bidding to win Euro 2024..

Previous update: June 10, 2024.