Ethan Nwaneri wrongly shown red card after just 18 SECONDS as Arsenal loanee endures nightmare afternoon with Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin

Only 18 seconds into the Bundesliga encounter, the 19-year-old Englishman launched into a high-speed sliding challenge on Union Berlin defender Tom Rothe. Referee Schlager immediately produced a red card, leaving the teenager stunned as he faced an instant dismissal.

However, the official quickly realised he had pulled the wrong card from his pocket. Schlager waved away the red card with his left hand before correctly brandishing a yellow, prompting a wry smile from Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac on the touchline.

Despite the reprieve, the Arsenal loanee endured a frustrating afternoon. Nwaneri failed to influence the game and was substituted shortly after the 60-minute mark, capping off a difficult outing in Germany.



