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‘Who knows in the future’ - Erling Haaland reveals his response to Tom Holland’s Tottenham transfer plea as Spider-Man takes on the role of secret agent
Spider-Man’s failed recruitment drive
The worlds of Hollywood and the Premier League collided in unexpected fashion when Holland, known globally for his role as Spider-Man, attempted to play the part of a football agent. Holland, a die-hard Tottenham fan, reached out to Haaland during the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, at a time when the striker was the most coveted talent in world football following a 41-goal season at Borussia Dortmund.
Haaland eventually addressed the snub on his YouTube channel, clarifying that he was not intentionally being cold to the movie star. The City forward admitted he was unaware of who Holland was at the time of the initial message.
"That's the Spider-Man guy, and I don't watch Spider-Man," Haaland explained, while detailing the contents of the message he received.
The 26-year-old striker said it read: "'Hiya mate, just saw you in Monaco. If you want to grab a drink or something, give me a shout. And please come join Spurs.'"
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A diplomatic rejection for Spurs
While Haaland's eventual destination was Man City, where he has since broken countless records, he did eventually reply to the actor once he realised who was behind the message.
Haaland wanted to clear the air after reports suggested he had rudely dismissed Holland as just "a random person."
"I said it in a funny way, but it got taken out of context," Haaland explained. "I sounded a bit rude, so I sent him a message because I felt bad."
He then shared the exact text he sent to the actor to smooth things over: "There's a story going around that I was ignoring you. I just wanted to make sure you know that wasn't my intention. And by the way, I'm not too sure about Spurs at the moment, but who knows in the future?"
Holland’s humbling experience
Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland joked about the lack of interest from the world’s best striker. "That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors," Holland said, laughing off the fact that his celebrity status carried no weight with the City star.
The timing of Holland’s comments also coincided with international heartbreak for Haaland, as England had recently defeated Norway 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final. This led Holland to wonder if the invitation for a meal was still on the table. "I don't think he would have dinner with me after the other day," the actor remarked, acknowledging that Haaland would likely be "hurting" from the defeat.
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Dinner plans finally move forward
Despite the initial awkwardness and the rejection of a move to the Tottenham, it seems a friendship is finally blossoming. After seeing the clips of Holland’s interview circulating on Instagram, Haaland decided it was time to finally accept the offer that had been sitting in his inbox for years.
In a comment that quickly went viral among football and movie fans alike, Haaland tagged the actor and wrote: "Dinner invitation accepted. A little late. Just name the place!"
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