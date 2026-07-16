Enzo Fernandez trolls England with savage social media post after Argentina's World Cup semi-final triumph

Fernandez risked the wrath of his Premier League colleagues by sharing a post on Instagram featuring himself alongside Argentina colleagues Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes, pointedly accompanied by the Oasis hit 'Wonderwall'. The track had become the unofficial anthem of England's journey in North America, with Harry Kane and the rest of the squad frequently leading sing-alongs with supporters during their run to the final four.

Per the Daily Mail, the choice of music was widely interpreted as a direct dig at the defeated English side. Although Fernandez later reshared the post without the audio, the message had already been clearly received by a fanbase still reeling from their 2-1 defeat on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old is now likely to face a vitriolic reception upon his return to domestic action in England, provided his future remains at Stamford Bridge.