AFP
Enzo Fernandez trolls England with savage social media post after Argentina's World Cup semi-final triumph
Enzo uses Wonderwall to mock Three Lions
Fernandez risked the wrath of his Premier League colleagues by sharing a post on Instagram featuring himself alongside Argentina colleagues Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes, pointedly accompanied by the Oasis hit 'Wonderwall'. The track had become the unofficial anthem of England's journey in North America, with Harry Kane and the rest of the squad frequently leading sing-alongs with supporters during their run to the final four.
Per the Daily Mail, the choice of music was widely interpreted as a direct dig at the defeated English side. Although Fernandez later reshared the post without the audio, the message had already been clearly received by a fanbase still reeling from their 2-1 defeat on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old is now likely to face a vitriolic reception upon his return to domestic action in England, provided his future remains at Stamford Bridge.
- AFP
Celebrations spark fury in Atlanta
The social media post follows a series of provocative gestures from Fernandez during the match itself. After firing home the equaliser in the 85th minute, the midfielder sprinted toward the England technical area and the travelling supporters to celebrate. He was seen cupping his hands behind his ears and sticking out his tongue before blowing a kiss towards the dejected Three Lions fans.
The tension didn't end on the pitch, as Chelsea's own social media team were forced to backtrack after a post on X. The club shared a photo of Fernandez's celebration with an explosion emoji, prompting an immediate and furious backlash from their own supporters.
Internal Chelsea tension mounts
The timing of Fernandez's antics is particularly sensitive given his uncertain standing at Chelsea. The midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid and even received an internal two-match ban in April after public comments expressing a desire to live in Spain. While new Blues boss Xabi Alonso has insisted he wants the vice-captain to stay, his relationship with the English core of the squad may be under fresh strain.
The fallout from the semi-final continues to grow, with England fans also pointing to a potential foul by Lionel Messi in the build-up to the winning goal and claiming Fernandez should have seen red for an elbow earlier in the game. The "Wonderwall" post has served as the final straw for many, with social media users warning the Argentine about his return to Cobham.
- AFP
Focus shifts to Sunday's showpiece final
Attention across the Argentina camp will now turn firmly to Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, where Messi and his team-mates will be chasing their second successive global crown in New Jersey. Spain, meanwhile, will be looking to claim their second World Cup, having beaten France in their semi-final.
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