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'Absolute disgrace' - Chelsea forced to delete Enzo Fernandez social media post during England's World Cup loss to Argentina
Chelsea's post sparks fan backlash
Chelsea came under fire after celebrating Fernandez's equaliser for Argentina during Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against England. The midfielder scored the equalizer as Argentina fought back to secure a 2-1 comeback win, ending Thomas Tuchel's side's hopes of reaching the final.
The club's post quickly drew criticism from supporters, many of whom felt it was insensitive to celebrate a goal that knocked England out of the tournament. Fans argued the message placed individual player promotion above the feelings of the club's domestic fanbase. Chelsea later deleted the post from their official social media channels. The club has not explained why it was removed.
- AFP
Supporters condemn Chelsea's decision
The social media post prompted an immediate backlash, with supporters questioning the club's judgement during England's elimination from the World Cup.
One fan wrote on X: "An English club posting this is an absolute disgrace, but then again I expect nothing less from that scum club."
Criticism spread across social media, with users also joking that the club's social media administrator would lose their job after the controversial post.
Fernandez finds himself at the centre of another controversy
The incident adds to previous controversy surrounding Fernandez's international career. Following Argentina's Copa America triumph in 2024, he became involved in an incident over offensive chanting, which resulted in a public apology and internal disciplinary procedures at Chelsea.
Despite that episode, Fernandez remains a key figure in Chelsea's midfield following his British-record move from Benfica in 2023. His decisive contribution against England has nevertheless intensified scrutiny from sections of the English public.
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Attention turns to the World Cup final
Fernandez will now shift his focus to the World Cup final, where Argentina are due to face Spain on Sunday, July 19. He will look to help his country secure another world title.
Away from international football, speculation over his long-term Chelsea future continues, with Real Madrid regularly linked with the midfielder. For now, however, his attention remains firmly on the final.
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