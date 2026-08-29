Enzo Fernandez agrees terms with Man City as Chelsea prepare for shock Premier League transfer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez is closing in on a blockbuster move to City after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club. The highly-anticipated transfer now hinges on a formal financial agreement between the two rival sides.

Despite the verbal agreement on the player's side, concrete club-to-club negotiations have yet to take place. With the transfer deadline rapidly approaching, City and Chelsea will need to open dialogue quickly to finalise the deal and end this long-running saga.