Enzo Fernandez's last dance?! Chelsea's £107m man can salvage his legacy by delivering FA Cup parting gift in Wembley showdown with transfer suitors Man City

The question of whether or not Fernandez will continue at Stamford Bridge has been the elephant in the room for Chelsea for close to two months now. He often cut a frustrated figure under former head coach Liam Rosenior and put his desire to move to Madrid (albeit the city, not the club) very much on record during the March international break in a now-infamous interview that resulted in an internal two-game suspension.
Although Real still haven't solidified their interest to this point, it has since been reported that Chelsea's FA Cup final opponents City are weighing up a summer approach for the Argentine, who, of course, cost the Blues a British-record transfer fee when he arrived from Benfica in 2023. But despite all the noise, Enzo could yet stay put if a new contract can be thrashed out. So, as the cup final and a potential audition to be a Man City player looms, Fernandez's future is suspended up in the air...