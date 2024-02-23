England women player ratings vs Austria: Alessia Russo & Georgia Stanway star while Grace Clinton impresses on debut as Lionesses blow away underwhelming Austria in friendly rout

Sarina Wiegman wrung the changes on Friday and will have been impressed with what she saw as Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze and more watched from the bench

England's first fixture of 2024 wasn't really as advertised. The Lionesses would've expected a stern test from an Austria team that impressed so many at the European Championships in 2022. But as the rain came hammering down in Algeciras, making a brief mockery of the warm-weather training camp, their opponents folded like a wet paper bag in a rather straight-forward 7-2 win for Sarina Wiegman's side.

It was easy and quick enough for England to open the scoring. Alessia Russo started the move that she would then put the finishing touches on, finding Beth Mead on the right and pouncing on the rebound of her saved shot. Soon enough, it was two, debutante Grace Clinton getting a deserved goal just a few minutes after striking the upright. It was surprising to see such a passive and disorganised display from Austria but they showed glimpses of their quality at times and pulled a goal back with a bullet of a header from Virginia Kirchberger, leaving Hannah Hampton with no chance in the Lionesses' goal.

However, despite Austria's flaws, England deserve credit for the way they played with a more experimental starting line-up, even if it was a string of familiar faces who put the game beyond doubt. Mead made it three with a gorgeous curling strike, Georgia Stanway's high press helped Russo bag a brace and Jess Carter even came off the bench to grab an unlikely goal with a skilful flick.

Article continues below

A late flurry saw the game end as eventfully as it started, too, Kirchberger getting another for Austria late on before Mead profited from Lauren James' good work at the other end and Rachel Daly rounded off the scoring with a thumping finish.

GOAL rates England's players from Estadio Nuevo Mirador...