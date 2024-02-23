Mary Earps England 2023 World CupGetty
Ameé Ruszkai

Mary Earps on the bench! England star out of Lionesses' line-up for the first time in over a year as Sarina Wiegman rewards Hannah Hampton for excellent Chelsea form in Austria clash

Mary EarpsEnglandEngland vs AustriaHannah HamptonWomen's footballFriendlies

Mary Earps is on England's bench for the first time in over a year, as Sarina Wiegman opts for a change in goal for the Lionesses' game with Austria.

  • Earps on England bench for Austria clash
  • First time out of starting XI in over a year
  • Chelsea star Hampton wins third cap instead

