England warrior! Who is most likely to recreate iconic image of Terry Butcher? The man himself picks ‘fiery’ candidate from World Cup class of 2026

Superstars of the present are now forced from the field once blood is spilled, with immediate medical assistance required, but who would be prepared to put their body on the line for the good of the collective cause?

Responding to that question, Butcher - speaking in association with the Domino’s ‘Shirtiette’ campaign that encourages fans to get messy - told GOAL: “Oh, that's a good one. It's a good question. The biggest warrior we've got at the moment? I’d probably say Jude Bellingham, someone like that.

“He'd be more of a warrior, he does get worked up and he's fiery. I like that. Perhaps sometimes too fiery, but that's the way he plays. He lives on the edge sort of thing. He wants to put himself about and gets frustrated like everybody else. I think Jude would be the one for me.”

Pressed on whether characters such as himself, Ince and fellow England icon Stuart Pearce have been phased out of the modern game, Butcher added: “Yeah, it's faded out of the game because the game is a different sort of animal now. It's more technical. It's more about ways of playing rather than just getting stuck in.

“There's no sort of real physicality in football. It's all about the technique. It's all about creating overloads and all the technical terms. The nearest that comes to our day is probably on set plays and particularly corners when everybody seems to take on a wrestling image and try and bundle people to the ground.

“The game has changed and you can see that it's changed for the better in many instances, but I just think a bit more physicality would certainly help. It certainly helps with the fans because the fans always like to see someone getting stuck in, but you can't do that now because you do run the risk. If you do intimidate players and if you do throw your weight around, then you're in danger of getting not a yellow card, but a red card.”