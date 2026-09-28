England boss Thomas Tuchel urged to ditch Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Championship sensation as Harry Kane successor

Deeney has urged Tuchel to overlook Calvert-Lewin and hand Lankshear an England opportunity. The call comes after the Three Lions suffered a 3-2 defeat to Spain, where captain Kane missed a crucial penalty.

Calvert-Lewin, who has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Leeds, replaced Kane for the final seven minutes. However, the 29-year-old struggled to make an impact during his brief cameo. Deeney believes Tuchel must start planning for the future, especially with Kane set to turn 35 by Euro 2028. He feels younger prospects deserve the chance to integrate into the senior squad and learn from the current captain.