'I always say England' - José Mourinho chats World Cup favourites & why he wants his Real Madrid stars to LOSE in North America

Backing up his point that England possess the quality to go far in North America, Mourinho added: "Arsenal lost the Champions League final, but they were there. Crystal Palace won the Conference League. Aston Villa won the Europa League. Apart from Barcelona, Bayern, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, the best players are in England.

"When you lose on penalties you are speaking about details and they lost on penalties once, in the Euro 2004 in Portugal... Portugal beat them on penalties too. Penalties are just little clicks.

"I believe they have more pressure than anybody else in relation to the media. And the media, at the end of the day, they influence the people a lot - in this case the English fans. Expectation. Responsibility. They couldn't cope with it. They always had good coaches. They have another good coach again. I always think they can [win the World Cup]."