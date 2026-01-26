'I love him' - Emmanuel Petit says Man Utd star is the one player Arsenal need to win Premier League title

United fell behind at the Emirates on Sunday as Lisandro Martinez inadvertently scored past teammate Senne Lammens on the half hour mark in north London. However, United were level before the break as Mbeumo bagged his eighth league goal of the shortly before the break.

And Michael Carrick's men were ahead five minutes after the restart as Patrick Dorgu rifled past David Raya from range. Substitute Mikel Merino then hauled Arsenal level in the 84th minute, but the Gunners were again behind three minutes later as Matheus Cunha struck from range to hinder Arsenal's title aspirations.

Mbeumo has now scored in both games under Carrick, following up his strike in the 2-0 win over Manchester City at Old Trafford last week with the equaliser at the weekend. The Cameroon international, who moved to Old Trafford from Brentford over the summer, is the the one player Petit believes Arsenal should sign to help fire them to league glory this term.