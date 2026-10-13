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'More together than ever!' - Elliot Anderson claims financial charges and ‘cheats’ taunts have galvanised Man City stars in Liverpool victory
City silence Anfield crowd after financial verdict
An independent commission recently found Manchester City guilty of financial breaches, ruling the club used fraudulent contracts to inject £830 million ($1bn) in inflated revenue over a nine-year period. While the Etihad outfit has appealed the verdict, they faced immediate backlash during their trip to Anfield, with the home crowd loudly branding them as "cheats".
Despite the ferocious reception and intense Liverpool pressing, Enzo Maresca’s men stood firm for the opening hour. The match then shifted dramatically following a red card for Ryan Gravenberch. City swiftly capitalised on the numerical advantage, with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki all finding the net in a devastating 13-minute spell to secure a 3-0 victory.
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Anderson reveals new siege mentality
Anderson, who arrived in a £116m ($154m) summer transfer and claimed the Player of the Match award on Merseyside, insists the squad is using the widespread criticism as fuel.
"We're all so together, more together than ever and I think we have to be like that," Anderson explained following the final whistle. "We've got to stick together. I think it really brings us together. It gives you that determination to come out here, everyone is against you, and turn them over, which we did."
Reflecting on the hostile environment and City's tactical execution, the England international added: "[In the] second half we showed a lot more quality [than] in the first half. It was very noisy in the first half but we really managed to quieten them in the second half, carried out the plan better and scored three really good goals."
Flawless start continues under Maresca
The comprehensive triumph over Liverpool extended City's flawless start to the Premier League campaign. Maresca’s side have now recorded six consecutive victories, maintaining a perfect 100 per cent record and a three-point cushion at the summit of the table.
Anderson is also building a formidable personal record at Anfield. Having previously won back-to-back matches there during his time with Nottingham Forest, this latest result marks his third successive away victory on the red half of Merseyside.
"I really enjoy the atmosphere here, I enjoy winning here as well. It's a lucky place to play," he remarked. "We have got some outstanding players and an outstanding coach so we're only going to get better and I look forward to that."
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Title charge continues amid the noise
With the financial verdict dominating headlines, City must prepare for similarly ferocious receptions across the country as they look to maintain their domestic title push. Their ability to shut out the noise and ruthlessly dismantle a top rival like Liverpool sends a clear warning to the rest of the league. Maresca will demand this same siege mentality moving forward as they aim to build on their commanding early-season form.
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