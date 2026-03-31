Elite actress Ester Exposito breaks silence on Kylian Mbappe relationship after being spotted watching Real Madrid superstar at Santiago Bernabeu

Exposito has, however, responded to questions regarding her reported relationship with Mbappe. She was among those in attendance as pop star Rosalia kicked off her Spanish tour at the Movistar Arena in Madrid on March 30.

Exposito was surrounded by reporters when leaving that venue. She said the performance in question from Rosalia had been “brilliant” and “amazing”. As she was clearly in a good mood, members of the media tried to get a scoop on Mbappe.

After being asked if she likes football, having watched Real beat Atletico 3-2 in a five-goal thriller, Exposito said in a video captured by Hola magazine “To be honest, not really.”

Quizzed on the match itself, Exposito laughed and said it had gone well. A reporter then stated that she looks to be a good match for Mbappe and they could be happy together.

Those comments drew a laugh for Exposition before she playfully responded with: “I’m not going to say anything.” She signed off by saying that she was “super” when asked if she was happy with her life at present - both professionally and personally.