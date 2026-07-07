‘Wanted Lionel Messi to stay in the running’ - Egypt bemoan ‘injustice’ after agonising World Cup defeat to Argentina that delivered more VAR controversy

In the aftermath of a pulsating encounter, Hassan did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating, suggesting that external forces were at play to ensure the tournament's biggest star remained in the competition. "We looked better than the reigning champions - better in everything - but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it," Hassan told reporters. "Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running."

The Egypt boss continued his scathing critique by hinting at a lack of fair play at the highest level of the game. "In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champion received support at every level," he added. "There seem to be pressures from the Argentina side on this outcome. We were objecting to the selection of the referee because of the French situation [Argentina beat France in the 2022 World Cup final], but everybody has to suffer at some point and we suffered."



