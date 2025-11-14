Eduardo Camavinga suffers another injury blow as Real Madrid man leaves France camp without training with Kylian Mbappe & Co

Camavinga's versatility has been a major asset at Madrid, with previous coach Carlo Ancelotti often deploying him not only in midfield but also at left back when needed. However, his recent fitness record has become a concern. In 2025 alone, he has suffered three injuries, including two hamstring problems, which have made him increasingly injury prone. These recurring setbacks have affected his consistency and disrupted his rhythm during crucial moments of the season.

France national team coach Deschamps believes injuries have affected Camavinga’s consistency, saying: “Unfortunately for him, he has injuries that prevent him from having consistency.”

He added: “He also wants more playing time, he wants to do better. Being spared from his physical problems would certainly allow him to have more consistency, with Real Madrid and with us.”

