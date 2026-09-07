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Former Arsenal director Edu leaves Nottingham Forest as contract terminated after chaotic spell
A swift exit from the City Ground
The Brazilian executive has officially left Nottingham Forest just over a year after joining the club as global head of football to lead their ambitious multi-club project, according to The Athletic. The 48-year-old had effectively been sidelined for months, having not attended a match since February or set foot in the City Ground or training facility since early March, when reports first emerged of his impending departure.
Forest do not plan to hire a direct replacement for Edu or officially announce his exit, as Chief Football Officer George Syrianos has already assumed expanded responsibilities following the Brazilian's sidelining. Syrianos' rise to a more prominent role also helps fill the operational void left when Ross Wilson departed for Newcastle United in October last year.
- AFP
Friction and managerial merry-go-rounds
Edu's position had come under intense scrutiny following a chaotic campaign at the City Ground. Having previously challenged for a Champions League spot under Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest collapsed into a tense relegation battle after a falling out between the manager and director triggered Nuno's departure.
What followed was an unprecedented period of managerial instability. Ange Postecoglou lasted just 39 days in the dugout before giving way to Sean Dyche, who was himself dismissed in February. Vitor Pereira briefly took the reins before being replaced by former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, as the club continues to search for the consistency that vanished during Edu's turbulent spell overseeing football operations.
Recruitment struggles and tactical failures
Beyond the constant changes in the dugout, Edu's transfer policy at Forest drew sharp criticism from both supporters and pundits. Despite substantial financial backing, a succession of high-profile arrivals struggled to justify their reputations, with the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Douglas Luiz and Oleksandr Zinchenko all failing to make a meaningful impact at the City Ground.
This poor recruitment record marked a stark departure from the reputation he built during a successful spell in North London. Edu arrived at Arsenal as their first technical director in 2019 - appointing former teammate Mikel Arteta as manager later that year - before being elevated to sporting director in November 2022, a post he held until his unexpected resignation in November 2024.
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A decorated career meets a difficult end
Edu's exit marks a low point in a career otherwise defined by high-level success both on the pitch and in the boardroom. A member of Arsenal's legendary 2003-04 'Invincibles' side as a player, he had built a reputation as one of the most capable executives in the game.
Before his managerial spells in European football, the Brazilian had accumulated extensive administrative experience across international and club football. He spent five years as Corinthians' director of football, served briefly as an advisor to the Iran national team in 2014, and spent three years as general coordinator for the Brazil national side.
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