'Too easy of an excuse' - Scott McTominay gives his verdict on claims players improve after leaving Man Utd

He is not the only player with ties to United that has been starring of late, with Rasmus Hojlund finding the target on seven occasions alongside McTominay at Napoli this season. Marcus Rashford is enjoying a new lease of life at Barcelona, while Antony - who was an £85m ($114m) flop at Old Trafford - has become a cult hero with Real Betis.

Quizzed by CBS Sports on why so many of those that stagnated in Manchester have burst into life elsewhere, McTominay said: "It's too easy of an excuse to say, 'Oh they left Man United and now they're doing well.' In my last year, I did well - I scored 10 goals and we won a trophy.

"With Marcus, obviously there were different issues which might have transpired that we won't go into. However, Marcus is a top player and he's always been a top player, he's one of the club legends, he's scored so many goals for Man United, done so many great things.

"Because the spotlight is directly on you, it makes it seem a lot worse in my opinion. Obviously, when players go away and they play more games, they're going to have an increase in confidence and feel better about themselves rather than playing less minutes at Man United for example. But when you are at Man United, you have to earn those minutes like Bruno Fernandes, who has done incredible."

