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‘I would have kept Dusan Vlahovic!’ - Juventus legend Gianluca Zambrotta questions €100m strike force ahead of AC Milan showdown
Zambrotta questions Juve forwards
Zambrotta has expressed severe doubts regarding the current Juventus frontline ahead of their highly anticipated Serie A showdown against Milan. The legendary full-back, who represented both clubs with distinction, believes the Bianconeri are lacking genuine firepower. Despite bolstering their squad with Kolo Muani and Woltemade, Juve have struggled to find consistent goals in 2026.
He is unconvinced by the duo's output and feels the club's recent transfer strategy leaves them vulnerable in crucial fixtures. With Kenan Yildiz sidelined through injury and Arkadiusz Milik failing to provide certainty, the attacking burden remains a pressing issue. The double ex-player shared his thoughts with La Gazzetta dello Sport as the two Italian giants prepare to face off.
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Vlahovic departure leaves a void
The most glaring issue for Zambrotta is the staggering lack of production from the current forward line compared to their estimated transfer values. He heavily criticised the decision to let Vlahovic leave, viewing the Serbian as a traditional, reliable focal point.
"Kolo Muani and Woltemade have scored five goals in total in 2026," Zambrotta noted. "We are not talking about just any team, but Juventus. Yet for them, I have seen overall valuations of over €100 million, which makes me think.
"The Juventus squad is numerically prepared, but I would have done everything to keep Vlahovic. I always saw him as a true number nine, though if he wanted to leave on a free transfer, that is another matter."
Milan look stronger in big clash
Looking ahead to the crunch match at the Allianz Stadium, Zambrotta believes Milan are currently in better form, although he admits home advantage could aid Juve. He also pointed out that big matches are ultimately decided by mentality rather than raw physical condition.
While discussing the immense pressure of playing for Italy's top clubs, he highlighted a squad depth issue for the Rossoneri, saying: "The Milan team only has two pure strikers in Goncalo Ramos and Francesco Camarda.
"In my opinion, they should have bought one more. It was needed numerically for competing across three competitions, not necessarily in terms of quality."
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Focus to the duel at Allianz Stadium
Both Juventus and Milan will now finalise their preparations for a match that could define their respective campaigns. A victory for either side will provide a massive surge in motivation and momentum for the crucial weeks ahead.
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