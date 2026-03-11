Getty
'Doomsday scenario' - Micky van de Ven makes 'completely done' admission after Tottenham's 'terrible' Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid
Tottenham's miserable run continues
The heavy defeat in Madrid was just the latest blow for a Spurs side that has failed to win in seven consecutive matches, six of them in the Premier League, a run that has seen them plunge into a relegation battle. Interim manager Igor Tudor has faced intense scrutiny after losing all four of his matches in charge, with Tuesday night's hammering in Madrid marking a new point for the club, and Van de Ven has admitted that the persistent failures have begun to affect his mental health and life off the pitch.
- Getty Images Sport
Mental fatigue and social media blackout
Speaking to Ziggo Sport after the final whistle, the Netherlands international did not hold back on the state of the club. On the manner in which Tottenham lost to Atletico, Van de Ven explained: “Terrible, to be honest: a doomsday scenario. Everything that could go wrong in the first twenty minutes went wrong. Everyone slips, including me. Those are moments you simply can’t do anything about. I can’t just stand here and start blaming the pitch.”
Van de Ven also revealed that the constant criticism for Tottenham's poor form has led him to distance himself from the public eye. The defender admitted he is struggling to cope with the intensity of the situation. "How am I feeling mentally? It’s tough, I can tell you. Really tough. I have to keep going; this is life," he said. "I’m not on my phone anymore; I’m completely done with it. Only family and stuff."
Sympathy for Kinsky
The night was particularly cruel for young Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who was handed his Champions League debut by manager Igor Tudor. His introduction to Europe’s elite competition lasted just 17 minutes before he was hauled off for Guglielmo Vicario with the scoreline already spiralling out of control. The decision highlighted the chaotic nature of the current Spurs setup under Tudor.
Van de Ven expressed sympathy for his young team-mate, saying: “It’s terrible for him too, he’s making his debut. You wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
- Getty Images Sport
Facing a desperate battle for survival
With only nine Premier League matches remaining, Tottenham's status as a top-flight club is genuinely under threat. Critical fixtures against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the horizon, games that will likely define the club's future. "I could, of course, give the standard talk that we all have to stick together and work hard, but we’re just being dealt a blow after a blow. It’s just really difficult," he added.
Spurs will also have a mountain to climb when they host Atletico in the return leg of their Champions League tie next week.
Advertisement