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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Does it shake the credibility of the Ballon d'Or? Journalist admits his voting error: I apologise to Kane

H. Kane
L. Yamal
Bayern Munich
England
Spain
Germany

Yamal completely ignored: a shocking rating for the Ballon d'Or winner

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Bundesliga

31 Oct 2026

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Harry Kane was crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, but one jury member's vote stirred controversy after he placed the Bayern Munich captain sixth, behind Ferran Torres and Kylian Mbappé, despite Kane claiming the award.

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Croatian journalist Dravko Rijec has now admitted he got it wrong on the England striker's season.

A juror for France Football magazine since 1992, Rijec ranked Rodri top of his list of the ten best players for 2026, with Erling Haaland second and Lionel Messi third. Kane came in sixth.

One name was absent from the Croatian's list entirely: Lamine Yamal, who finished third in the final standings for the award.

Rijec, who writes for the newspaper Sportske Novosti, saw his choices draw questions over his read on Kane's season before he came out to own his error, according to a report published today, Wednesday, by the German newspaper Bild.

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  • "I admit my mistake"

    Reic wrote in a statement published by the newspaper "Sportske Novosti" via its Instagram account: "From the outset, I acknowledge my mistake and take responsibility for it, as a member of the France Football Ballon d'Or 2026 jury, in assessing Harry Kane's performance, after I placed him only sixth on the list of the ten players I selected."

    Speaking to "Vecernji List", he admitted that ranking Kane so low had been a mistake.

    The Croatian journalist put it down to his focus on the World Cup. He had weighted international performances far more heavily than club form.

    Read also: Has Messi's story lost its impact? The Ballon d'Or criteria in the dock

    Rodri's World Cup triumph with Spain shaped Reic's choices, along with the brilliance of Haaland, Messi and Mbappé for their national teams.

    He also pointed to Ferran Torres scoring the winning goal for Spain in the final against Argentina.

    Kane, by contrast, scored six goals and provided one assist at the World Cup and dragged England to the semi-finals. Even so, Reic felt Lamine Yamal played "a truly marginal role" in Spain's title triumph.

    Why Haaland in second? The journalist pointed to the Norwegian striker's importance to his national team, which he called "a first-class surprise".

    Read also: Detained by Algeria and backed by Zidane: who is Christophe Gleizes, with whom the Ballon d'Or stood in solidarity?

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Next matches
FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

31 Oct 2026

BVB

BVB