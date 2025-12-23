Disney Christmas! Festive holiday for Maya Jama & Ruben Dias as Love Island host & Man City defender enjoy romantic thrill-seeking break in Paris

Jama and Dias have celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple. They are said to have first got together after crossing paths at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester.

They were spotted welcoming in 2025 on the party island of Ibiza, with winter sunshine being sought at New Year. Their romance was kept under wraps at that stage, but it quickly became impossible for them to hide their feelings for one another.

After going public, Jama and Dias were spotted together on a regular basis throughout 2025. Their summer was spent jetting around the world, with quality time being sought in Europe and North America.