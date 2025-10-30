AFP
Desire Doue ruled out for long spell with 'severe' injury after being stretchered off in PSG draw just over a week since his return
Doue injury piles on to PSG's misery
PSG turned in a lacklustre display against Lorient on Wednesday, missing the chance to extend their slim lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, which now stands at just one point. Despite dominating possession with 79 per cent of the ball and largely keeping the hosts pinned back, Luis Enrique’s side had to settle for a frustrating draw – and their evening was further exacerbated with an injury to star forward Doue.
Around the hour mark, as he prepared to be substituted, Doue suddenly collapsed on the touchline after delivering a final cross, clutching his right thigh in visible pain. His anguished expression and muffled cry immediately prompted concern, with medical staff rushing to his aid amid fears of a serious setback. For a player who had only recently returned from a muscle injury, this latest misfortune struck like a bolt from the blue.
The medics rushed him off the pitch on a stretcher, implying that the 20-year-old will be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. AFP reported that Doue left the Stade du Moustoir on crutches – a heartbreaking setback for the young attacker, who picked up a calf injury during international duty with France in September. After the match, a downcast Enrique appeared visibly affected by the blow to his player.
Forward facing a long absence ahead
According to initial reports, PSG could be dealt a huge blow as Doue is facing a serious injury. The daily newspaper L'Equipe reports a tear, the most severe type of muscle injury. This means several weeks away from the pitch. And with the Champions League stretching until mid-December, Doue's hopes of returning to European competition this year are already fading. The coaching staff will not take any risks. Repeated muscle problems call for caution and patience, especially for such a promising player. Les Parisiens' attack loses a player capable of bringing impact, freshness and solutions to an already busy schedule.
"I don't know, I'm not the doctor, but it's not good news. I didn't see the images, it was on the other side of the pitch." Enrique told reporters after the game, unable to hide his concern and disappointment. "It's always bad news when there are injuries. It's a strange injury; I don't know exactly his condition. I hope it's not a serious injury."
PSG concerned about Doue's injury woes
The young French international still has physical reserves to build up, but PSG are concerned about this string of setbacks. In September, Doue had already missed four weeks after suffering a right calf injury while playing for Les Bleus against Ukraine. He returned on October 17 against Strasbourg. Less than a fortnight later, he has been sidelined once again.
Two consecutive setbacks to the same leg are raising questions. PSG will have to monitor the player closely, strengthen his muscle preparation and protect his future. The club has high hopes for him, especially with 2026 approaching and its big goals, including the race for the Ligue 1 title and the ambition to retain the Champions League. Not to mention the World Cup in the United States, which awaits him at the end of next season.
PSG hoping Doue can be back to his best in 2026
This injury complicates Luis Enrique's plans. Already facing absences in attack, the manager must now cope without Doue for more than a month. The team loses variety and depth on the wings, while matches follow one another at a frenetic pace.
Despite everything, the Champions League holders are used to overcoming this type of challenge. The coaching staff is counting on the depth of the squad and the rise of other young players. But this injury also serves as a reminder of a simple truth that is sometimes forgotten in the euphoria of great victories. The bodies of these young talents are forged in adversity and are not immune to human limitations.
Doue will now have to rebuild himself, regain his confidence and come back even stronger. His absence will be felt, but the club believes in him. The goal now is to see him back at his best for the coming year, when PSG will once again be aiming for the top. The evening in Lorient was supposed to be uneventful. It ended up being a turning point, and PSG hope that this setback will not dampen the momentum of a player who is destined for a bright future.
