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Pisa SC v Torino FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Derby loan star Henrik Meister stretchered off after off-the-ball collapse in defeat to Birmingham

H. Meister
Derby County
Birmingham City
Derby County vs Birmingham City
Championship

Derby County striker Henrik Meister was stretchered off the pitch in distressing scenes during the Rams' Championship clash against Birmingham City on Saturday. The Danish forward, who recently joined the club on loan from Italian side Pisa, collapsed to the turf with no other players in his immediate vicinity.

  • Distressing scenes at Pride Park

    The Championship encounter between Derby County and Birmingham City was overshadowed by a serious medical concern involving Meister. The 22-year-old Danish striker, making his first home start for John Eustace's side, went down off the ball early in the second half, shortly after taking a blow in an aerial collision.

    Meister made his debut for the Rams in last weekend's 3-0 defeat against West Ham, having joined the club following a challenging campaign with Pisa. The Danish forward featured 29 times in all competitions for the Italian outfit last season, scoring twice as they finished bottom of the table and suffered relegation to the second division.

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    Standing ovation for the Dane

    As play was halted for around seven minutes to allow medical staff to attend to Meister, a heavy silence fell over Pride Park. When the stretcher was finally brought out to carry the former Pisa man toward the tunnel, the silence was replaced by a resounding standing ovation from both home and away supporters in a poignant moment of unity.

    At the time of Meister's withdrawal, the scoreline was level at 1-1 in a tightly contested Midlands derby. Bobby Clark had initially put the Rams in front in the 40th minute, sparking celebrations among the home faithful. However, the lead proved to be short-lived as Carlos Vicente drew Birmingham City level barely two minutes later.

  • Impact on the match momentum

    The delay caused by the medical emergency disrupted the flow of the game, but Birmingham manager Chris Davies reacted quickly by making tactical adjustments. On the hour mark, Davies introduced Paik Seung-ho in place of Jhon Solis to refresh his side's options.

    The substitution proved to be a masterstroke, as Paik managed to find the net just four minutes after entering the fray. His quick impact gave the visitors a crucial lead that they would ultimately hold onto until the final whistle.

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    Championship standings and outlook

    The result leaves Derby County in a precarious position, having collected just four points from seven matches. Meanwhile, Birmingham City's victory moved them up to 10 points for the campaign.

Championship
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Burnley
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Derby County crest
Derby County
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Championship
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Birmingham City
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Middlesbrough
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