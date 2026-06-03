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Denzel Dumfries already undergoing Real Madrid medical while on Netherlands duty after Inter star's €20m release is triggered
Real Madrid activate Dumfries release clause
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid have officially informed Inter of their decision to trigger the €20m release clause for Dumfries. The Spanish giants have taken all necessary steps to secure the services of the 30-year-old, moving swiftly to conclude the deal.
With the legalities now in motion, the defender’s clause will technically activate at the beginning of July, when Los Blancos have everything ready to formally welcome him.
Madrid have made the full-back positions a priority to strengthen, and this decisive move leaves the Serie A champions with no margin for negotiation as they prepare for the departure of one of their most reliable performers.
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Medical tests underway during international duty
While the paperwork is being finalised between the two clubs, Dumfries is undergoing his medical tests with the La Liga outfit in Netherlands on Wednesday. The right-back was currently suspended for the international friendly match between the Dutch national team and Algeria after being sent off in their last game, meaning he is not even taking a place on the substitutes' bench.
This disciplinary absence has conveniently provided the perfect window for him to complete the final physical examinations required ahead of his transfer. However, Romano notes that the official announcement of the transfer will not arrive immediately, as the Spanish club have chosen to wait until their upcoming presidential elections are concluded.
Leaving a legacy in Milan
The impending transfer will mark the end of a highly successful five-year spell in Italy for the talented wing-back. Dumfries joined Inter from PSV in a €14m deal during the summer of 2021 and quickly established himself as a vital cog in their tactical system.
Over the course of 207 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri, he contributed an impressive 27 goals and provided a further 28 assists.
His tenure at San Siro has been laden with silverware, as he helped the club secure two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia crowns, and three Supercoppa Italiana trophies, alongside making two Champions League final appearances during a golden era for the team.
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Focus shifts to World Cup and Madrid rebuild
As Dumfries shifts his immediate focus to the World Cup with the Netherlands this month, his club future is now secure. He arrives to reinforce a Real Madrid defence depleted by Dani Carvajal's departure, joining Trent Alexander-Arnold, who surprisingly missed out on an England call-up. With Jose Mourinho widely expected to take charge at the Bernabeu next season, Dumfries will be eager to impress his new manager once his international duties conclude.