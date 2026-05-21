Getty Images
Deco speaks out on Joao Pedro transfer meeting claim as Barcelona chief admits Robert Lewandowski is 'almost impossible to replace'
The challenge of replacing a legend
As Barcelona prepare for life after Lewandowski, the club's sporting director, Deco, has been candid about the difficulty of the recruitment process. The Poland international recently bid an emotional farewell to the Camp Nou faithful, leaving a significant void in the Blaugrana frontline that the club is now desperate to fill.
Speaking to ESPN about the search for a new number nine, Deco admitted that finding a player of the same calibre is an unenviable task. "It is almost impossible to replace Robert, the best forward of recent years. At Barca, it is difficult to replace, but football is like that. Ferran [Torres] came as a winger and transformed into a 9. It is time to make decisions and strengthen the team," the former Barca midfielder explained.
- AFP
Deco's tribute to the departing Pole
Lewandowski's impact in Catalonia cannot be understated, having helped the club regain its domestic dominance. After joining the club in 2022, he secured 7 trophies, including three La Liga titles. His final appearance at the Camp Nou in a 3-1 win over Betis saw him receive a standing ovation and a commemorative trophy from the club hierarchy.
Deco was quick to highlight the legacy the striker leaves behind, stating: “Robert is already part of the Barca crest, and we will always be grateful to him. Thanks to him, we achieved credibility at a sporting level.”
Addressing the Pedro and Alvarez rumours
With the search intensifying, several high-profile names have been linked with a move to Barca. The Daily Mail reported that Deco had travelled to London to meet with the representatives of Chelsea forward Pedro. However, Deco was firm in his dismissal of those specific claims when questioned on the matter.
"I didn't go to see Joao Pedro; you are all mistaken,” Deco said, though he remained coy on the club's actual shortlist. In addition to the Brazilian, Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez has been frequently mentioned, though competition from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain makes a deal for the Argentine complicated. Deco added: “We are not ruling out or signing anyone. We are talking about it.''
- Getty Images Sport
The road ahead
With a trip to Valencia on the horizon to close out the current La Liga season, all eyes will be on Deco and the board to see if they can pull off the "impossible" and find a worthy heir to Lewandowski's throne in the summer window. Barcelona will be expected to challenge for the Champions League next season under Hansi Flick, and signing another prolific No.9 could be essential to their chances.