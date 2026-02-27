'It's not the time' - Deco reveals cryptic update on Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez

On the pitch, Barcelona face a tough challenge following a heavy 4-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. However, Deco remains defiant about their chances of pulling off an incredible comeback in the return fixture next week.

"There are reasons to believe. It's difficult. We have to accept that 4-0 is tough. We didn't expect it. This team has already shown that it can overcome tough moments. We're only halfway through the game," he added before looking ahead to potential Champions League clashes with Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United.

"They are two different teams," he said. "PSG is a great team, with very high-level players, who play beautiful football... they have great quality. But each team has its own challenges and different strengths. We can't choose. But we can fight to get through the tie."