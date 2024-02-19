'Deciding factor' - Harry Kane singled out for criticism by Thomas Tuchel after blazing glorious chance over the bar before Bayern Munich's shocking capitulation at Bochum
Harry Kane was singled out for criticism after Bayern Munich’s shock defeat to Bochum, with the England striker spurning one glorious opportunity.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Prolific England star was on target again
- Title hopefuls came unstuck in five-goal thriller
- Big misses & another red card proved costly