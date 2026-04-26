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Revealed: Deadline for Real Madrid to trigger Nico Paz buyback clause as La Liga giants prepare to re-sign Lionel Messi’s Argentina team-mate from Como
The deadline for Paz's Bernabeu return
The countdown has begun for Madrid to finalise the return of one of their most promising academy graduates. While Paz only departed for Serie A side Como in the summer of 2024, his rapid ascent into the Argentina national team alongside Lionel Messi has forced Florentino Perez to act quickly. The deadline for Los Blancos to trigger the stipulated buyback clause is May 30, but the club has no intention of waiting until the final hour, according to AS.
Internal discussions at Valdebebas have concluded that the 2026-27 season is the perfect time for the midfielder to reintegrate into the first-team squad. All relevant parties, including the player and the Italian club, have been notified that Real Madrid already considers his return a priority. The move effectively makes Paz the first confirmed "signing" for the upcoming campaign as the club continues its policy of re-acquiring high-potential talent developed at 'La Fabrica'.
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Success in Serie A under Cesc Fabregas
Paz’s performances in Italy underline why Madrid are moving quickly. Under the tutelage of former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, the Argentine has flourished into one of the most exciting creative forces in European football. Across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, he has played 37 matches, scoring 13 goals and adding eight assists. These statistics have made him a focal point of Como's tactical setup and earned him widespread acclaim across the peninsula.
Beyond the raw numbers, it is Paz's maturity and influence on the pitch that have impressed scouts from the Spanish capital. His development has exceeded the initial expectations set when the transfer was completed in 2024. Although the financial terms of a return can change depending on performance metrics, Madrid are satisfied that the investment required to bring him home represents excellent value for a player who is now a regular fixture in the Argentina setup.
Como prepare for life without their star man
While the departure of a key player is often a blow, Como and head coach Fabregas are aware their time with Paz may be coming to an end. The relationship between the two clubs remains exceptionally strong, characterised by a collaborative approach to player development. Madrid view the Italian side as a premier destination for their young starlets to receive high-level coaching and consistent minutes in a top-five European league.
To that end, Como officials were recently in Madrid to discuss further collaboration. With Paz heading back to Spain, the Italian club is already eyeing the next generation of Madrid talent to fill the void. Two names stand out for the Italian club: winger Daniel Yanez and right-back Jesus Fortea. Both players are highly rated internally at Madrid, and Como have already communicated their interest to club officials for a potential third successive summer of business between the entities.
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Maintaining control over La Fabrica graduates
The strategy used for Paz is part of a broader blueprint employed by Madrid to manage their youth assets. The club frequently includes buyback clauses and rights of first refusal in deals for academy players to ensure they never lose complete control over a player's destiny. This is currently evident in the situation regarding Victor Munoz at Osasuna, where Madrid maintain strong control over his situation, as they do with most players developed at Valdebebas. Depending on the circumstances, the club can either facilitate a return or block an unwanted transfer.