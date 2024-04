David de Gea trolled by ex-Man Utd team-mate over Bahamas holiday clips with wife Edurne Garcia as tennis star Daniil Medvedev reacts to his impressive skills on court David De GeaManchester UnitedSpainPremier League

David de Gea has been trolled by ex-Manchester United team-mate Juan Mata after sharing clips of his Bahamas holiday with wife Edurne Garcia.