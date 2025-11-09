AFP
David Beckham splashes out on champagne and enjoys boozy party with Gary Neville and Guy Ritchie to celebrate his knighthood
Sir David parties in style
According to The Sun, Beckham invited around 30 people to celebrate the knighthood he received from the king earlier this week. He booked a section of Cotswolds pub The Bull, in Charlbury, where celebrity friends such as filmmaker Ritchie and former team-mate Gary Neville were also present. The guests feasted on oysters and barbecued lamb with roast potatoes, and enjoyed several bottles of rose wine, each worth £55. They also drank beer, margaritas and espresso martini cocktails.
Beckham's son Cruz performed a specially written song, which included the line "King Charles came to David Beckham and knighted him my man". The crowd at the pub then sang along to hits by Oasis and The Rolling Stones. The 50-year-old even got up and danced as the crowd chanted, "We love you Sir David Beckham, we love you Sir David Beckham."
The party ended just before midnight, after which the Three Lions icon posed with fans for selfies and signed autographs. While Romeo and Cruz joined in the celebration, eldest son Brooklyn was not present.
'Everyone was in high spirits'
One of the party attendees told The Sun: "It was really kicking off. When the dinner finished, Becks and his crew of blokes left the pub’s safari tent and filtered into the main adjoining pub for dancing and singing. Everyone was in high spirits. The locals couldn’t believe they’d been treated to a night with Becks there. The music was blaring out and everyone was singing along. The pub was rammed and the more the word got out, the more people rammed in. The place was packed. It was like a New Year’s Eve party."
How did Beckham react to being knighted?
Beckham's first reaction after receiving the honour from King Charles III was priceless as he told reporters: "It's a very proud day for us as a family today. I grew up in the east end of London in a very humble family and my dream was always to become a professional footballer to play for Manchester United to play for my country. Everything else that has come with that has been incredible. But today to be honoured by one of the most important institutions in the world and one of the most respected institutions in the world, being an East End boy, it's a very proud day."
The England legend's knighthood has been years in the making since becoming arguably the best-known English footballer in the 1990s with United. He increased his international fame by joining Real Madrid in 2003 and later LA Galaxy before becoming a co-owner at Inter Miami. Beckham, who grew up in east London but moved to United's academy as a teenager, made his Red Devils debut in 1992. He later became one of the most important players in the team's historic treble win in 1999.
Beckham's eyes on MLS Cup
Currently, Beckham is anxiously waiting for Inter Miami to win their maiden MLS Cup in 2025. After winning the MLS Supporters' Shield last season, the Herons are desperate to win the Cup this year. Powered by the skill of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami finished third in the league stage and are now preparing to take on Cincinnati in the MLS Conference semi-final on November 22.
On Saturday night, Inter Miami thumped Nashville 4-0 to reach the Eastern Conference last-four stage as Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende bagged a brace each.
