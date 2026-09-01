'Scary duo!' - Premier League winner Danny Simpson predicts Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak will win Liverpool the title

Speaking to LiveFootballTickets, Simpson feels the hefty price tag aligns with the reality of today's market: "It's a massive fee for Liverpool to spend £120 million on Bradley Barcola, but with the current climate I'm not surprised.

"If Elliot Anderson went for £115 million as a player who isn't going to provide goals, what can you expect? With Barcola, Liverpool are guaranteed goals, which would certainly help in the title race."

Simpson also examined the tactical fit on the flank: "My only concern would be that he naturally plays on the left and Liverpool definitely need a right winger. I'm sure he could adapt if he needed to, but I'm not sure you buy a player for that kind of money and play them out of position.

"Even so, Barcola is a brilliant winger, he beats top-class players with ease, and he is exactly the type of player who can win you games and trophies pretty much on his own. His strengths lie in dribbling and finishing, and that type of directness will really drag Liverpool into being title contenders this season."