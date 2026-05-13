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Daniel Levy 'prays every day' for Tottenham survival as former chairman 'incredibly disappointed' by Premier League relegation scrap
Levy shocked by Tottenham decline
Levy has admitted his immense surprise at the club's current predicament in an interview with Sky Sports. Having stepped down in September after almost 25 years in charge, he revealed that a relegation battle was never anticipated. When asked if he saw any signs that the club would end up in a relegation scrap, Levy said: "Never, no, not in a million years. Relegation was not something we ever considered when I was overseeing the building of the £1 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019." The club have struggled massively, recently dropping vital points against Leeds to remain 17th.
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Conversations with royalty on survival hopes
Despite the grim reality facing the team, the former chairman maintains a glimmer of hope. Asked how he felt about their league position, he confessed: "Emptiness… but I’m optimistic that we will remain in the Premier League."
During his investiture ceremony on Wednesday, Levy even discussed the situation with the Prince of Wales, a well-known Aston Villa supporter. Reflecting on their interaction, he noted: "I thanked him for allowing us to beat Aston Villa when we played them a few weeks ago. He wished us luck the rest of the season, very much hoping that Tottenham survive in the Premier League."
Reflections on a long and complex legacy
Throughout his tenure, Levy faced criticism despite significant milestones. Under his leadership, Tottenham finished as Champions League runners-up in the 2018–19 season and Premier League runners-up in the 2016–17 campaign. More recently, in May 2025, Spurs defeated Manchester United via an own goal to win the Europa League, securing a major trophy after decades.
Acknowledging domestic gaps, Levy admitted: "What I would have hoped for is winning the Premier League, winning the Champions League… easier said than done." He added: "Tottenham fans should be proud that the club has made such a fantastic contribution to the local population."
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Crucial fixtures to define Tottenham's future
Manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad sit 17th with 38 points, just two ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, after Burnley and Wolves were relegated. To secure safety, Spurs must navigate demanding fixtures against Chelsea away and Everton at home, while West Ham face Newcastle and Leeds.