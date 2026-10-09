Daniel Farke provides mixed Leeds United injury update as Daniel James ruled out of Arsenal clash

The German tactician delivered the team news during his pre-match press conference ahead of the journey to the capital.

Speaking to reporters, Farke outlined Rodon's recovery timeline before confirming that James will play no part against Arsenal: "Joe is on his way back in his rehab making good progress. He has already had individual sessions on the pitch but it will be a bit until he is back in team training.

"Also, Daniel James will miss the Arsenal game, so he is out with a back injury. He came back with this back injury, more or less, from his national team and for that he is not available for this game."