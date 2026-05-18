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Curaçao 2026 kitsadidas
Renuka Odedra

Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Curaçao 2026 kits revealed - jerseys that celebrate the island's debut at the World Cup.

The theme of Curaçao's 2026 World Cup kits is Island Identity, with adidas seamlessly blending the nation's natural geography and rich cultural heritage into the designs. Because this is the country's historic first-ever World Cup appearance, the kits heavily leaned into celebrating what makes the Caribbean island unique.

Curacao kits at adidasShop now

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Curaçao Home kit

    The Curaçao 2026 World Cup home kit is the final adidas kit of the tournament to be leaked, and it leans heavily into island imagery. The jersey features a distinct graphic pattern on the sleeves consisting of lighter blue, wavy circular lines. This design is directly inspired by the waves surrounding the Caribbean island, paying tribute to the sea.

    Curacao kits at adidasShop now



  • Curucao Away kit WC 26adidas

    Curaçao Away kit

    The Curaçao away kit celebrates the capital city, Willemstad, and the colourful buildings that reside in its Punda and Otrobanda districts. These districts, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are characterised by vibrant, sunlit facades and are represented across this design via its pastel yellow base and bold pink, turquoise, and orange stripes. Completing the aesthetic is an intricate blue detailing that flows through the sleeves, cuffs, and the outline of the adidas logo and national badge.

    Curacao kits at adidasShop now

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