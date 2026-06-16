Getty Images Sport
Will Cristiano Ronaldo do the same? Huge update on Roberto Martinez’s future as Portugal manager ahead of CR7 and Co opening World Cup quest
Martinez confirms his upcoming departure
Martinez has officially decided to leave his role as the head coach of the Portugal national team, regardless of how they perform in North America. The former Everton manager will depart when his deal expires at the end of July. This marks the conclusion of a successful tenure during which he added to Portugal's trophy cabinet. The nation, who are already one-time European champions from 2016 and two-time UEFA Nations League winners having claimed glory in 2019 and 2025, will now seek new leadership. The Portuguese FA are reportedly fully aware of the decision, allowing them to quietly begin their search for a high-profile successor.
- AFP
The search for a new challenge
The impending exit appears to be a mutual agreement, paving the way for a fresh era. Explaining the situation, talkSPORT correspondent Alex Crook revealed: "I am told it it is his decision not to renew his contract with Martinez looking to return to club management either in the Premier League or a top European side, or potentially, take over one of the other big European nations." Crook further clarified the timeline, adding: "We've not heard anything publicly about it, but no doubt, he will be asked about it the next time he faces the media. But the decision has been made in conjunction with the Portuguese FA, so they can start looking for a potential successor."
One last dance for Ronaldo
The manager's departure shines a massive spotlight on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely expected to be playing in his final major tournament. The legendary attacker dreams of finally capturing the World Cup, the only significant prize missing from his illustrious resume. Alongside superstars like Bruno Fernandes, the veteran forward carries the immense expectations of an entire nation. The squad will kick off their Group K campaign against DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17, before facing Uzbekistan on June 23 and concluding the group stage against Colombia on June 28. If the talisman decides to follow his manager out the exit door, completing this upcoming schedule with a historic victory would be the ultimate fairytale farewell.
- AFP
What comes next for Portugal?
As Portugal prepare for their opening clash on Wednesday, their immediate focus remains firmly on securing three crucial points. Looking further ahead, the Portuguese FA must swiftly identify a high-calibre replacement to guide this talented squad into a new cycle. Meanwhile, Martinez will explore fresh opportunities across Europe, aiming to secure a premier club or international position this summer.
How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?
883 Votes