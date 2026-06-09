Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘major competition’ prediction made by fellow countryman as Portuguese GOAT prepares for last dance on the World Cup stage
Predicting Ronaldo's international future
As the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico approaches, the focus remains firmly on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr superstar is set to break more records on the global stage, and former Portugal international Beto believes that while this might be his final World Cup, it may not be the end of his international career entirely.
Beto, who shared a dressing room with a young Ronaldo at Sporting CP, told Lusa: "The World Cup will be Cristiano's last, but I don't know if it will be his last major competition, because he takes care of himself and is very focused on his profession."
He added: "The expectations are always positive, he makes the difference and, for me, inside the area, he continues to make a big difference and can help Portugal. Now, alone no one wins anything and it is necessary that the collective is good, not just Ronaldo."
- Getty Images
High expectations for the Selecao
Portugal enter the tournament with one of the most talented squads in their history, leading Beto to place them among the elite contenders for the trophy. Despite a lack of historical dominance in the World Cup - their best finish being third place in 1966 - there is a growing sense that Roberto Martinez’s side can finally go all the way.
"The expectations are very high, because Portugal has a fantastic set of players, with many solutions and a very strong group. It should and I think it will take advantage of this great opportunity in this World Cup," the former defender explained.
"Beside Portugal are Spain, France, Argentina and, be careful, Germany and England. They are the teams that I see that can have something to say, knowing that there is always a surprise in these competitions."
The spine of the team
While Ronaldo remains the figurehead, Beto insists that the success of the campaign will depend on a strong core of players performing at their peak. For Portugal to navigate a group containing DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia, the former Sporting man believes key leaders must step up alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
"Diogo Costa has to be very good, in defense Ruben Dias, in the middle Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and the boy Joao Neves, and up front Cristiano," Beto stated. "Then, all those who are around them, with a fantastic career, must take advantage of the collective moment and surpass themselves. For Portugal, this must be a competition of overcoming."
- Getty Images
Navigating the Group K challenge
The journey begins in Houston on June 17, where Portugal will face DR Congo in their Group K opener. Under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, who will be managing in his final tournament before his contract expires, the Selecao must navigate a tricky group that also includes Uzbekistan and Colombia. The focus remains firmly on 2026, regardless of the manager's future or outside noise.
"The focus has to be this competition," Beto concluded, defending Martinez's leadership. "The coach will always be questioned, but Martinez is experienced, it is not the first time he will be at a World Cup, and he must manage well and be focused and concentrated. That's what I believe the coach will do."