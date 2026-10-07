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Do Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi ‘care’ about what the other is doing? Former Man Utd team-mate of CR7 lifts the lid on GOAT rivalry
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Ronaldo & Messi chasing down 1,000 career goals
While Ronaldo’s senior career started slightly earlier than Messi’s, they burst into life around the same time. That was the best part of 20 years ago, with two decades spent rubbing shoulders and butting heads at the very top of the global game.
Two all-time greats boast countless club trophies and 13 Ballons d’Or between them, with seemingly superhuman feats of excellence being delivered when representing their respective domestic teams and international countries.
Both are chasing down 1,000 goals - with Ronaldo leading that charge at present - while major honours continue to be collected while turning out for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and MLS Cup winners Inter Miami.
Never enemies but not close friends either
There has been little sign of either slowing down, at the ages of 41 and 39, despite CR7 making some unfortunate headlines of late after removing himself from the latest Portuguese camp. They continue to thrill audiences across the globe.
Even their retirement dates may end up being intertwined, with neither wanting to bow out while the other is still going. They have never been enemies, even when representing Clasico foes Real Madrid and Barcelona, but are not close friends.
There is mutual admiration and respect between them, but also a relentless desire to achieve one-upmanship. While they will always be dialled in on their own games, half an eye is forever kept on how the other is faring.
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Do GOAT rivals Ronaldo & Messi monitor one another?
Asked if Ronaldo and Messi monitor one another, former Manchester United midfielder Anderson - who represented the Red Devils alongside CR7 and was speaking on behalf of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I think both care about each other. I think both want to see the best.
“I think Messi is the same. Messi sees Cristiano Ronaldo score two, I have to score two goals. Because this is the mentality, the top players. Those two guys push each other so much to reach a different level, a different planet.
“Nearly both have 1,000 goals. That is crazy. Who does that? Pele? Who else has that? Romario? Like one, two players. These guys are going to score 1,000 goals. Like the generation of video game players.
“Cristiano Ronaldo can do it at 45 years old. I don't know why people are complaining about him because Cristiano Ronaldo can do it at 45 years old. It only needs two minutes for Cristiano Ronaldo to score. If you allow Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi time and space, it doesn't matter about age, these guys are going to do it.
“If I'm the manager in the national team, I always bring these two guys because I know these guys can score at any moment - whether it is 10 minutes, five minutes, this is what the top players do.”
Neymar another member of the global elite
Anderson went on to say of a fellow countryman that has also formed part of the global elite: “Like Neymar as well. This is why the last World Cup with Brazil makes me so sad. Because put Neymar on the pitch, it doesn't matter what he’s like. He's Neymar. He is going to score at any moment. He is going to put someone face to face with the goal. You have to let that kind of player play.
“Now Brazil lose Neymar. Now you have no one to complain about. Because people have been complaining about Neymar for 10 years. For 10 years, ‘Neymar, Neymar, Neymar’. But the guy gives everything for the national team. Now you have no one to help him. No one to come on and be like ‘I'm here, I have the responsibility to save you’. Everything has been Neymar, Neymar, Neymar.
“Now I want to see Vinicius Junior come through. I want to see Raphinha. Because Brazil on television, it's very difficult to please people. Now I want to see Vinicius Junior and Raphinha come on. I want to see the boys. If you're top players, you have to take responsibility no matter what.”
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Messi & Ronaldo not ready to retire just yet
Neymar may be reunited with Messi in the not too distant future, as speculation continues to suggest that he could head to Miami when reaching the end of his contract at Santos and becoming a free agent.
An Argentine icon that has slipped into international retirement remains tied to terms in the United States through 2028. Ronaldo will see his lucrative deal in Riyadh expire next summer, but there has been no indication that he will walk away at that stage and may have at least one more challenge left in him.
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